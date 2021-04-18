$454.47 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report sales of $454.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $452.09 million and the highest is $456.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $445.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

UNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

UNF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.75. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $145.96 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $367,943. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in UniFirst by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

