4,552 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $133.59. 5,289,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,913. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

