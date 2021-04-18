$470.00 Million in Sales Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to announce $470.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $474.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.80 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $399.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

American Woodmark stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

