4,715 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.31. 16,476,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,072,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

