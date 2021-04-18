51,721 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $7,215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,175,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 866,922 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NYSE AA opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.