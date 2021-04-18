549,431 Shares in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 549,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,367,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.00% of The Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $106.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -106.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

