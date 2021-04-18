5,815 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,967,000 after purchasing an additional 532,513 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 819,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $146,753,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,000,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 567,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after buying an additional 129,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.08 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

