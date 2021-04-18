$614.78 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post $614.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $622.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $607.26 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $583.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

EEFT stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.97. The stock had a trading volume of 499,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.08 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 77.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 68.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 101,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

