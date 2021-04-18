$653.12 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report sales of $653.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $646.70 million to $659.53 million. Lazard reported sales of $562.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

NYSE LAZ traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 626,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,250. Lazard has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lazard by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,322,000 after acquiring an additional 514,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,339,000 after acquiring an additional 202,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lazard by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

