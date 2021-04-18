700 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

