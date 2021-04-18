88mph Achieves Market Cap of $51.18 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $141.72 or 0.00251268 BTC on exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $51.18 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 88mph has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.37 or 0.00676177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00088904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038913 BTC.

About 88mph

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,135 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

