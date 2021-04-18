908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Update

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 854,200 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 589,400 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $416,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on MASS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of 908 Devices stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $52.18. 145,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.77. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

