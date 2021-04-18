A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 39,475 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,475 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

NYSEARCA:YOLO opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

