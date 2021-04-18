Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of ($3.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,903. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.