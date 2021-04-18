Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.58.
Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after buying an additional 790,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 410,049 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,956,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.