Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,626. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after buying an additional 790,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 410,049 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,956,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

