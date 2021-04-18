ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $200.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.84.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

