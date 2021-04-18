Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS ATEYY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.94. 2,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.96. Advantest has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $98.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATEYY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

