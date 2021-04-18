AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.