AidCoin (AID) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,841.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $13,841.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00068462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00020583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00674492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00087912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00038390 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

