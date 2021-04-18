Aidos Kuneen Market Capitalization Hits $25.67 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $25.67 million and approximately $567,390.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001859 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,214.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,153.52 or 0.03900283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.09 or 0.00476496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $910.89 or 0.01649735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.42 or 0.00591192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.00573881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00442976 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

