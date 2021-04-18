Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$29.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AC shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AC stock traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$24.86. 6,006,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,872. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.49. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$12.80 and a 52 week high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. Analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$86,622.90. Insiders have sold a total of 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468 over the last three months.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

