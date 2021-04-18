Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKZOY shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of AKZOY traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,715. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $1.3197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

