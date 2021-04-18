Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Has $858,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Alliance increased its position in International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

International Business Machines stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $123.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

