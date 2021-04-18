Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 5.3% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $28,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $269.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

