Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Sells 4,124 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 1.1% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,150.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

