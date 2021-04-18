Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 901,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $731.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.60 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

