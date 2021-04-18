Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.12 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeereddi Investments LP raised its position in Altice USA by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 33.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,920,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 640,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 79,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 207,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.