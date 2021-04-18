Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.30.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,476,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,777. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Altria Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Motco grew its position in Altria Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3,487.8% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 243,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

