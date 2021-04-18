Altria Group’s (MO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.31. 16,476,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,777. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Altria Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Motco increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3,487.8% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 243,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

