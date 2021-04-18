Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,102,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,187.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

