Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amcor by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

