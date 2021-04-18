American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Cowen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 63.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

