Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ARREF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,295. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $152.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.