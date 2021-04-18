Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,028,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,653,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 136,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after acquiring an additional 232,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

