Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,713,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 191.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

