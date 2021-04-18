Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.60 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 47,303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,785 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Donaldson worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

