Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,109 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $362,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RHP stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

