Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $534,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,923.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,065. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $146.16 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.88 and a 200 day moving average of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

