Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3,971.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,335 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $74,541.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

