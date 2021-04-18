Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce sales of $159.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $162.10 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $180.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $645.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.00 million to $654.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $675.44 million, with estimates ranging from $656.50 million to $698.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 412,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 243,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,233. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

