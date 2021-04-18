Analysts Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.55 Million

Analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report sales of $32.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.75 million and the lowest is $32.35 million. DHI Group reported sales of $36.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $134.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.35 million to $134.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $144.46 million, with estimates ranging from $143.01 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 187,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 911,326 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 140,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $170.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.