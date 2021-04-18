Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report $85.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.81 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $135.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $391.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.04 million to $410.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $480.94 million, with estimates ranging from $433.89 million to $521.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,725. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 432,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after acquiring an additional 296,168 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,125,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

