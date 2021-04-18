Analysts Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $754.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report $754.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $738.20 million and the highest is $783.00 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $554.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 24,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,629,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 146,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,726,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,105,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,887,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FND traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,500. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

