Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 340.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $114.63. 313,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,333. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,857,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.