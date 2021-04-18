Analysts Expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Titan Medical.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Titan Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Titan Medical by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 2,323,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,420. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

