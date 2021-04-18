Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.48). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($4.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $1,941,081.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after acquiring an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after acquiring an additional 471,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,462,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after acquiring an additional 255,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. 449,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,666. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average is $112.03.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

