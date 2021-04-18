Analysts Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Target Price at $108.56

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.56.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. 110,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,343. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $87.08.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,370,000 after buying an additional 83,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

