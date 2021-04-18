Analysts Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Target Price at $47.38

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in FormFactor by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM remained flat at $$49.37 during trading hours on Thursday. 232,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,771. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

