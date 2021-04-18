Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Target Price at $23.84

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:WU opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

