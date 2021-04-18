Analysts Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Price Target at $237.00

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.14. The stock had a trading volume of 765,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

